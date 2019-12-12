State trooper, suspect hurt during 'altercation' on highway

AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper and a suspect have been hurt during an altercation during a traffic stop on an interstate highway.

The agency in its official Twitter account says the altercation occurred on Interstate 495 in Amesbury early Thursday afternoon.

Aerial video from scene showed several state police vehicles at the scene and two lanes of the highway blocked,

No names were released and no official accounts of what happened have been released.