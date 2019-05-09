State trooper rescues motherless coyote pup by side of road

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper responding to a report of a wounded dog on a busy road just north of Boston got an unexpected surprise.

State police said Thursday on Facebook that Trooper Carlo Mastromattei found a frightened coyote pup on Revere Beach Parkway in Revere last Sunday night. The pup's mother was nowhere in sight.

After unsuccessfully trying to contact animal control, he called Ocean View Kennels in Revere, and the kennel's owner helped secure the pup in a crate.

The pup spent the night at Mastromattei's girlfriend's home and the next day was taken to the Tufts Wildlife Clinic where it was examined and found to be healthy.

It will be brought to a wildlife specialist in the Berkshires, who will acclimate it the wild and eventually release it.