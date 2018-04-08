State trooper injured in car crash

STONEHAM, Mass. (AP) — A state trooper has been injured during an overnight car crash on Interstate 93.

The trooper, who remains unidentified, was stopping to help a disabled vehicle when another car hit the cruiser from behind.

WBZ-TV reports both the trooper and person in the first vehicle were taken to Winchester Hospital with back and neck injuries.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

___

Information from: WBZ-TV, http://cbsboston.com