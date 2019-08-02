State to use $7.5M from VW settlement on clean air projects

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state of Connecticut is using $7.5 million of the money it got from the nationwide Volkswagen emissions cheating settlement to reimburse projects that reduce harmful emissions.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection in announcing the funding Friday said residents, government agencies and private companies can submit proposals for clean air projects they'd like the department to reimburse.

The money is part of Connecticut's share of $2.9 billion states are receiving as part of a settlement with Volkswagen over an emissions scandal. Connecticut got $56 million over ten years in the settlement.

In 2015, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Volkswagen installed software on 475,000 cars that let them cheat on emissions tests.