State to review application for large mining operation

PATTEN,Maine (AP) — The Land Use Planning Commission is moving forward with the first review of a large-scale mining proposal since a law three years ago opened the door to such projects while setting tough standards.

Ontario-based Wolfden Resources is seeking to rezone 528 acres outside of Patten to mine for copper, zinc, silver, gold and other metals.

On Wednesday, staff with the Land Use Planning Commission outlined plans to review the proposal and hold a site visit and a public hearing on the application. It's a first step before a review by the Department of Environmental Protection, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The public hearings were originally scheduled for this spring but were pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolfden purchased the property as part of a nearly 7,000-acre acquisition in 2017, a few months after state lawmakers approved the new mining law following a contentious, years-long debate. The property is located 10 to 15 miles north of Patten.

Geologists discovered the ore deposits under Pickett Mountain — formerly known as the “Mount Chase deposit” — roughly 40 years ago.

Wolfden’s rezoning application states that the mining process will involve drilling and blasting underground. On-site crushing/grinding equipment will process up to 1,000 tons of material per day in order to separate valuable materials from the waste rock.

Management of those tailings, the wastewater and any exposed rock will be heavily scrutinized by opponents and the DEP because mining sulfide deposits like the one at Pickett Mountain can cause acidic runoff that can poison surface or groundwater sources.