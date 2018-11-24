State to pay communities to offset costs of wind projects

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The state will pay communities in southern Wyoming a little over $5 million to address the economic impact of two proposed wind energy projects.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Industrial Siting Council approved wind projects near Medicine Bow and Evanston last month, along with impact funding for nearby towns that will face an influx of workers and additional traffic.

The 100-turbine Ekola Flats wind project proposed near Medicine Bow will be owned and operated by Rocky Mountain Power while Invenergy plans its 47-turbine Uinta Wind Energy Project near Evanston.

Carbon and Albany counties will receive about $4.8 million during construction of the Ekola Flats project. The companies hope to have the wind farms built before federal tax credits are scheduled to end in 2020.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com