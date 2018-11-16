State settles lawsuit over removal of political signs

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state of Alaska has settled a lawsuit that challenged its law against billboards.

The Juneau Empire reports the law will remain in place, but terms of the settlement reached this week will prevent the state from removing small, temporary political campaign signs located on private property outside of any highway right-of-way.

Assistant Attorney General Michael Schechter says in an email the Empire the state is happy with resolution, which keeps the prohibition of on billboards in place.

The state also had to pay $15,000 for the attorney's fees for the plaintiffs, the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska and a campaign group supporting Mike Dunleavy for governor. They represented a Palmer man who claimed the state removed his political sign but left up another that advertised a farmers' market.