State senator announces run for Montana secretary of state

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Democratic state senator from Missoula says he's running for Montana secretary of state in next year's election.

Bryce Bennett's announcement Wednesday makes him the first Democratic candidate for what will be an open seat with current Secretary of State Corey Stapleton running for the Republican nomination for governor.

Republican Senate President Scott Sales of Bozeman previously announced his candidacy.

The 34-year-old Bennett was first elected to the state House in 2010 and served four terms. He is serving his first term in the Senate after being elected to that chamber in 2018.

Bennett is the vice chairman of the legislative committee that oversees the agency that runs state elections. He says that if elected, he'd run an efficient, transparent and accountable office.