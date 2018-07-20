State says Nebraska jobless rate rose to 2.9 percent in June

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Labor Department says the state's preliminary June unemployment rate rose a tenth of a point to hit 2.9 percent.

The department said in a news release Friday that the rate matches the June 2017 figure.

Last month's rate remained well below the U.S. rate, which rose to 4 percent last month from 3.8 percent in May.

State Labor Commissioner John Albin says total nonfarm employment continued to climb in June, reaching another high.