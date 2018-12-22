State regulators want more money to monitor nuclear project

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia regulators want more money to pay outside consultants to help keep track of the Plant Vogtle nuclear project.

WABE Radio reports that the Georgia Public Service Commission's staff is requesting an unprecedented additional $3.6 million for 2019. That's up from the existing $1.1 million in independent contractor monitoring funds.

Plant Vogtle, near Augusta, is the only nuclear power plant under construction in the nation.

The two new reactors — Vogtle 3 and 4 — were expected to cost Georgia Power $4.4 billion and be completed in April 2016 and April 2017, respectively.

Now, the projected cost is $8.4 billion plus $3.2 billion in financing costs.

The projected completion dates for the reactors are November 2021 and November 2022.

___

Information from: WABE-FM, http://www.wabe.org/