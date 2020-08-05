State police to assist Benton Harbor cops to restore 'order'

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police will send six troopers to Benton Harbor to crack down on large gatherings, loud music and reckless drivers, behavior that has become a “general menace,” the city said Tuesday.

Benton Harbor reached out to state police in response to residents' pleas to restore order in the city. Troopers will hit the streets for several weeks, starting Wednesday.

“There has been an influx of public disorder in the form of large gatherings and incessant speeding and racing,” said Daniel McGinnis, director of public safety.

People are racing on city streets with rental cars, he said.

“Young adults gather in large crowds all over the city, with groups sometimes into the hundreds,” McGinnis said. “They play loud music, twerk on top of cars, shoot guns in the air and are a general menace to the peace and tranquility of the residential neighborhoods.”