State police report fatal house fire in Hudson Valley
Published 1:46 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018
EAST DURHAM, N.Y. (AP) — State police report multiple fatalities in a house fire in the rural Greene County hamlet of East Durham.
The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Monday in a home along Route 145 in East Durham, 25 miles southwest of Albany. Photos from the scene show nothing left of the home but a charred framework.
State police say they're still investigating and can't comment on the number of fatalities.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
