State police report fatal house fire in Hudson Valley

EAST DURHAM, N.Y. (AP) — State police report multiple fatalities in a house fire in the rural Greene County hamlet of East Durham.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Monday in a home along Route 145 in East Durham, 25 miles southwest of Albany. Photos from the scene show nothing left of the home but a charred framework.

State police say they're still investigating and can't comment on the number of fatalities.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.