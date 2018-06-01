State police find more possible cases of overtime pay abuse

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say an audit has found additional potential cases of troopers being paid overtime for shifts they did not work.

State Police said Friday that five members of the former Troop E are scheduled for hearings to determine their duty status next week after the audit flagged discrepancies between pay and hours worked.

The five troopers are in addition to nearly 30 current and former troopers assigned to Troop E who are under investigation for possible overtime abuse. Most of those troopers are now suspended without pay.

State Police say the review of overtime shifts worked in 2016 by all other troops found no discrepancies. Auditors will now review shifts worked in 2015.

State Police has since dismantled Troop E, which patrolled the Massachusetts Turnpike.