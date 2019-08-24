State plans pavement work on Interstate 80 near Sidney

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials say work is scheduled to begin Sept. 3 on eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Sidney in western Nebraska.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the work will include concrete sealer, including on the ramps at exits 55 and 59.

Traffic will be maintained with lane closures and a 14-foot (4.3-meter) width restriction.

Completion is expected by the end of the September.