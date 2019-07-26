State plane was poised to retrieve lawmakers for energy vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio House leaders almost sent a state-owned airplane to Chicago to retrieve lawmakers from a conference to vote on a key energy bill that had fallen short of needed votes days earlier.

The scramble preceded Tuesday's passage of the roughly $1 billion financial rescue of Ohio's two nuclear power plants.

The Dayton Daily News reports the governor's chief of staff had signed off on the aircraft's use, citing state business, and a flight plan was filed by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

A spokesman said the Ohio State Highway Patrol also received a request to send a plane to Chicago but the request was canceled after the newspaper's report Monday.

Republican House Speaker Larry Householder's spokeswoman said costs were reviewed and members opted to fly commercially or drive back.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com