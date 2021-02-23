State paid $438,000 to company behind faulty vaccine website

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has paid more than $400,000 to a Maryland company that came under heavy criticism when the state's coronavirus vaccination signup system failed, according to public documents.

The state was charged $318,000 in August for a lifetime license for PrepMod Public Heath Bundle, an “end-to-end system” that promised to “automate all aspects of managing public health programming, including pandemics and other public health emergencies,” according to documents obtained by the Boston Herald.