State officials announce tentative razor clam schedule

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced a tentative schedule for the fall razor clam season.

The Olympian reports that the season is slated to begin in early October. Officials say final approval of the schedule depends on the results of marine toxin tests that usually occur about a week before the season is scheduled to open.

The tentative schedule sets Oct. 11 as the opening day. The fall season will go until Dec. 23.

The agency estimates the total razor clam population on most Washington's beaches has increased significantly from last season, based on beach surveys conducted this summer.

The lone exception is Long Beach, an area that is recovering after a decline in clam survival due to low salinity in 2017.

