State officials: Man armed with gun fatally shot by police

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A man armed with a gun was shot and killed by police on a street in a northern New Jersey city, the state Attorney General's office said.

The shooting in Paterson occurred Thursday afternoon, but authorities did not release the man's name or provide many details on the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation. They did not say what sparked the encounter or how many officers were involved.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Witnesses said the man refused numerous directives from officers to drop his weapon as he paced back and forth.