State, nonprofit grants to boost Detroit recycling efforts

DETROIT (AP) — Recycling efforts in Detroit are expected to get a boost from nearly $800,000 in grants.

Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy — EGLE — will give the city more than $458,000.

Another $325,000 is coming from The Recycling Partnership to increase participation in curbside and multifamily recycling programs.

Residential access to recycling and collection will be increased through the purchase of 16,400 curbside recycling carts and nearly 4,000 multifamily containers.

The grants are to help build on Michigan’s Know It Before You Throw It recycling education campaign which better informs people on what can – and cannot – be recycled and how to recycle correctly.

“Increasing recycling and improving the quality of materials we’re recycling is not only the right thing to do for our environment, but it also saves energy, reduces water use, decreases greenhouse gases, conserves resources and translates into local jobs," said EGLE Director Liesl Clark.

Michigan’s current 15% recycling rate is the lowest in the Great Lakes region and ranks among the nation’s lowest, the state agency says.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state legislators want to double Michigan’s recycling rate to 30% by 2025 and ultimately reach 45% annually.