State, local coronavirus orders face challenges in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — State and local orders aimed at checking the spread of the novel coronavirus in Kansas are facing challenges from the state's attorney general and business owners.

Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Monday that he is reviewing whether it's constitutional for people who violate Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's orders restricting business activities to face criminal charges. Schmidt said in a statement that an unnamed local prosecutor asked him to issue a legal opinion.

Kelly's office did not immediately respond to Schmidt's plans. Schmidt said the state constitution gives the Legislature, not the governor, the power to determine what constitutes a crime.

Schmidt's announcement came a day after two business owners in Linn County in eastern Kansas filed a federal lawsuit against the county, its county commission and its health director. They are challenging an order from the health director requiring businesses to keep information on who visits their premises so that the local health department can use it to trace the contacts of infected people.

The lawsuit alleges that the requirement violates the business' owners right against unreasonable searches of their property.

The Linn County commission's chairman and its health director did not immediately return telephone messages seeking comment.

