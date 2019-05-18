State lawmakers weigh action as housing squeeze tightens

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are weighing several proposals to spur affordable housing development, but no consensus has yet emerged.

Record-high selling prices for homes and condos and average rents among the highest in the nation are pricing many middle- and low-income residents out of the market, and making it difficult for many young adults to afford apartments or buy their first homes.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is pushing legislation that would abolish a century-old law that requires a two-thirds majority of the governmental body of a city or town to make zoning changes often needed for construction of new housing. Critics say the law often allows a vocal minority to block a worthwhile project.

But several legislators say Baker's bill doesn't go far enough to assure that any new housing will be affordable for those who need it most.