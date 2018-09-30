State, feds to meet with public about invasive forest pest

LEBANON, Maine (AP) — Maine forest officials are meeting with the public to talk about the danger posed by an invasive forest pest that has been located in southern Maine.

The emerald ash borer has been discovered infesting trees in western York County. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry plans a meeting on Monday in Lebanon to talk about the discovery.

The borer has the ability to kill ash trees within two or three years, and it has killed hundreds of thousands of ash trees around the U.S. and in Canadian provinces. Officials with the forestry department plan to hold the meeting at Lebanon Elementary School. They'll be accompanied by representatives of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The department says it will discuss its response to the detection of the pest.