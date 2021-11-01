State employees who get vaccinated to get 5 paid days off

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration told more than 70,000 state employees on Monday that it is offering five days of paid leave for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

The administration in an email to employees said the five days of “verification leave” can be used between Dec. 20 and March 31. An employee who is already fully vaccinated and verified that status to the administration will automatically receive the additional five days of leave, it said.