State discusses efforts relocating Puerto Rican evacuees

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's governor and community groups are gathering to discuss the state's efforts to assist Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria.

The event hosted by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness and the state legislature's Black and Puerto Rican Caucus takes place Tuesday at the Catholic Charities Institute for the Hispanic Family in Hartford.

It will focus on the coalition's efforts in responding to the needs of evacuees displaced by the devastating 2017 storm. Members of the local Puerto Rican community will also share their experiences of how the state helped them.

Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello announced last week he'll resign Aug. 2. Controversies surrounding his time in office sparked massive protests on the island nation this month.