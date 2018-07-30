State commander

At the recent State Convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Connecticut, New Milford native Jim Delancy was elected state commander for 2018-19. Delancy joined the United States Air Force upon graduation from New Milford High School in 1968. He served in South East Asia (Vietnam) from 1970-71 and was honorably discharged in 1972. Delancy is well known in the New Milford community for his many years as commander of the Andrew B. Mygatt VFW Post 1672. He is also Charter Organization Representative to Boy Scout Troop 431 and a member of American Legion Post 31. Delancy is known to local veterans for his participation in local parades, visits to local schools, Veterans Day events and other activities. In addition, he hosts a monthly radio talk show, “Veterans, Let’s Talk,” for WPWL 103.7FM, Pawling, N.Y. Pictured above with him is Laurie Allen, president, Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars for 2018-2019