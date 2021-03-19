State: Water may be unsafe at Texas site for migrant teens

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' environmental regulator on Friday barred most uses of the water at an oilfield camp converted into a holding center for immigrant teenagers, raising alarms about the safety of more than 400 youths detained there.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said running water at the Midland camp could be used only to flush toilets or wash clothes because officials aren't sure whether the water is safe. It's unknown how many teenagers may have drunk from taps or used it otherwise. They are now being given water bottles for drinking.