State: Some veterans wrongly billed for license plates

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Department of Licensing admits a glitch in the computer system caused some veterans to be incorrectly charged for Purple Heart license plates.

KING-TV reports the state, acknowledging the hiccup, is encouraging those who think they have a billing error to contact customer service and seek a refund of the $30 charge.

The state was not able to say how many bills with mistakes were sent out.

The Purple Heart license plates are a special designation for those who were wounded while serving in the military.

Information from: KING-TV, http://www.king5.com/