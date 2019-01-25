State Senator Kushner to meet public

The Sherman Democratic Town Committee will hold a community conversation with State Senator Julie Kushner (D-24th) Jan. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The event will take place at Charter Hall at the firehouse at 1 Route 39 North.

Kushner will talk about pending state Senate action on paid family leave, raising the minimum wage, tax reform, supporting quality schools, protecting the lake and Sherman’s air quality and other issues.