State Senate re-establishes task force to support fishermen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A task force to support the fishing industry has been re-established in Rhode Island.

Democratic state Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said Friday that he re-established the Senate Task Force on Fisheries and Democratic Sen. Susan Sosnowski will lead it.

Sosnowski, of South Kingstown, says the task force in its previous iteration was effective at addressing barriers and assisting the local industry. She says reconstituting it will help support the industry as its members navigate complex regulations.

The task force is charged with tracking the status and trends of the state's fishing industries, understanding the legal and regulatory mandates imposed on industry and proposing legislative and regulatory recommendations. It also will provide a forum for the fishing community to discuss ideas and challenges.

The task force includes eight other senators.