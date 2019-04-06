State Police add troopers to look for distracted driving

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police troopers have been assigned to extra patrols to enforce the state's bans on texting or talking on a hand-held cellphone while driving.

They're participating in a weeklong national highway safety campaign, which begins Sunday.

State Police Superintendent Col. James Manni says distracted driving has become a major cause of death and injury on the roadways and he hopes the enforcement campaign will remind drivers to put down their phones.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is trying to raise awareness about distracted driving in April.

State Police say they received funding from the federal agency for extra enforcement.

Rhode Island law provides for a fine of up to $100 for talking or texting on a hand-held device. Violators also face a license suspension up to 30 days.