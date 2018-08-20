State Police: Arizona woman killed in New Mexico car crash

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona woman has been killed in a car crash in New Mexico near Gallup.

New Mexico State Police say 22-year-old Lyric Young of Bullhead City was driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 40 between Gallup and Grants about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say Young's car struck the back of a truck that was pulling a flatbed trailer and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

State Police say alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash, but seat belts apparently were not used properly in Young's vehicle.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.