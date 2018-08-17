https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/State-Nebraska-jobless-rate-steady-at-2-9-13163346.php
State: Nebraska jobless rate steady at 2.9 percent in July
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Labor Department says the state's preliminary unemployment rate remained 2.9 percent in July, unchanged from the June figure.
The department said in a news release Friday that the rate also matched the July 2017 figure.
Last month's rate remained well below the U.S. rate, which dropped to 3.9 percent in July from 4 percent in June.
State Labor Commissioner John Albin says July's labor force employment "marks six straight months of record highs."
View Comments