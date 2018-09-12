State: Inmate attacks guard, other inmates help catch him

ANGOLA, La. (AP) — Corrections officials say a Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate hit a guard in the head with a lawnmower part, and other inmates helped catch him.

Spokeswoman Ken Pastorick says an investigation is underway. He says charges may be pending against 52-year-old David Settlemeyer, who is serving a life sentence for a 2001 solicitation for murder in Calcasieu (KAL-kuh-shoo) Parish, as a habitual offender.

Pastorick says Settlemeyer attacked the guard in her office about 7 a.m. Wednesday. He says a scuffle followed, and Settlemeyer ran to another building when he realized officers were responding. He says inmates told officers where he was and helped catch him.

Pastorick says the motive was not immediately unknown. He says the guard's injury was not life-threatening.

Settlemeyer's record includes kidnapping convictions in 1987 and 1993.