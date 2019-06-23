State: Did Flint find human remains by Indian burial ground?

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials are questioning if crews digging water service lines in Flint near an American Indian burial ground found human remains after an inspector found work was being conducted without an archaeologist.

The Flint Journal reports the inquiry in a June 18 letter from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to Flint Public Works Director Robert Bincsik.

The work appears to have been done without required professional oversight, violating an agreement between the state, Flint and the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan.

The letter asks for details and plans for future work.

City spokeswoman Candice Mushatt says no human remains were found and the city is seeking an archaeologist so excavation can continue.

Bincsik and a Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe spokeswoman couldn't be reached for comment.

