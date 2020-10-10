State: Confirmed virus cases rise by 1,945 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Another 1,945 cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed in Indiana, bringing the state’s total to more than 133,400 cases.

The Indiana Department of Health reported Saturday that an additional 21 deaths also have been reported.

More than 3,550 people in Indiana are confirmed to have died from the virus. Clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record shows another 227 probable deaths linked to the virus.

The confirmed cases reported Saturday quickly eclipsed the 1,832 reported Friday which had been Indiana's record-high day of new infections.

More than 1.4 million people in Indiana have been tested for the virus. Total testing has topped 2.3 million with some people receiving more than one test.

Nationally, newly reported coronavirus cases have risen in recent weeks to about 44,000 a day, and deaths are running at around 700 a day, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.