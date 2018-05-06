Stanton paintings to be shown at library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a new collection of watercolor paintings by noted artist and designer Jim Stanton May 13 through June 23.

A reception with the artist will take place May 19 from noon to 2 p.m.

The show at the Wykeham Road library will focus on the vistas of Litchfield County.

Working with expressive color, he explores a wide variety of brush strokes, patterns and rendering techniques informed by a study of Homer, Sargent, Hassam, and Wyeth.

Stanton began studying painting and drawing in a special high school arts program hosted by the University of Cincinnati, and continued his college studies there, majoring in graphic design at UC’s College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning.

He graduated with honors, participating in the co-op study program in Chicago and New York.

Upon moving to New York City, he studied figure drawing and anatomy with Robert Beverly Hale, and watercolors with Mario Cooper and Dale Meyers at the Art Students League.

After working with several New York City design firms, he joined Hill and Knowlton, International Public Relations Counsel, in 1983 as a design director and vice president, concentrating on corporate, marketing and economic development communications.

He formed Stanton Design in 1995. Today, he designs publications, corporate identity and digital media.

He has provided illustrations for numerous award-winning publications.

Stanton’s artwork is in the collection of the town of Roxbury and prized by collectors across the United States.

He was also the winner of the ZIP Code day postmark design competition for both 06793 and 06794.

The Wykeham Road library is open Mondays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For information, call 860-868-7586.