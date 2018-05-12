Stanton paintings to be shown

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a new collection of watercolor paintings by noted artist and designer Jim Stanton May 13 through June 23.

A reception with the artist will be held May 19 from noon to 2 p.m.

The show at the Wykeham Road library will focus on the vistas of Litchfield County.

The Wykeham Road library is open Mondays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 860-868-7586.