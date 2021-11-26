Stanford's Mormon players share life experiences with team JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Nov. 26, 2021 Updated: Nov. 26, 2021 4:16 a.m.
1 of8 FILE - Stanford's Tanner McKee looks to pass against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., on Nov. 20, 2021. Stanford has embraced bringing in players such as McKee after their two-year Mormon missions, valuing their life experience. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Stanford linebacker Gabe Reid (90) lines up against Kansas State during an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Sept. 4, 2021. Stanford has embraced bringing in players such as Reid after their two-year Mormon missions, valuing their life experience. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Stanford linebacker Levani Damuni lines up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Oct. 16, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Stanford has embraced bringing in players such as Damuni after their two-year Mormon missions, valuing their life experience. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Stanford fullback Houston Heimuli prepares to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Oct. 16, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Stanford has embraced bringing in players such as Heimuli after their two-year Mormon missions, valuing their life experience. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - Stanford's Spencer Jorgensen (29) looks on before an NCAA college football game against California in Stanford, Calif., Nov. 20, 2021. Stanford has embraced bringing in players such as Jorgensen after their two-year Mormon missions, valuing their life experience. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — The homesickness and depression began to overwhelm Houston Heimuli about four months into his Mormon mission. Away from his family for the first time, the gesture of a stranger in his congregation made all the difference in keeping him going.
A man in Indianapolis handed the 18-year-old Heimuli a glove that had belonged to his father — autographed, no less — from Lakei Heimuli's time as a star fullback on the 1984 BYU national championship team.