Stakeholders to start discussing New Hampshire relief aid

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire developments during the coronavirus pandemic:

STAKEHOLDERS SPEAK UP

The impact of the coronavirus in housing, transportation, agriculture and more will be explored by a new subcommittee of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery.

A stakeholder advisory board will meet by phone Thursday to begin discussing recommendations on relief efforts across New Hampshire’s communities and private industries. The group’s initial members include those representing farms, hospitals, community action programs, ski areas and other industries.

Meanwhile, a hearing is set for Friday in a lawsuit filed by Democratic lawmakers who insist the Legislature’s fiscal committee must approve how the state spends its $1.25 billion in federal relief aid.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday, 1,139 people in New Hampshire have tested positive for the virus, and 32 have died. A total of 365 have recovered.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.