TheatreWorks New Milford will present a free virtual staged reading of “Hate Mail” Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.

The piece was written by Kira Obolensky and Bill Corbett and stars Matt Austin and Heather Haneman.

“Hate Mail” tells the story of Preston (Matt Austin) who writes a furious letter to a store demanding a refund for a broken snow globe - and gets assistant manager Dahlia (Heather Haneman) fired - and finds a vengeful epistolary match.

The link will be posted on social media and www.theatreworks.us.

For more information, contact info@theatreworks.us or call 860-350-6863.