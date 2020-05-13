Vermont offering free virus test to anyone who wants one

Vermont is now offering free testing for the COVID-19 virus to anyone who asks, even people without symptoms, the state Health Department announced.

No referral is needed, but people should make appointments, state officials said in a news release late Tuesday.

Officials plan pop-up testing clinics as part of a broader effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Vermont has one of the lowest rates of growth in people infected with the virus, and few people are showing symptoms, so they are not requesting tests, state officials said.

As of Tuesday, fewer than 930 people in Vermont had tested positive for the virus, and 53 people had died. The number of new cases reported daily is usually in the low single digits, and on two days in the past two weeks, no new positive tests were reported.

Dr. Mark Levine, the health commissioner, has said the state has ample testing supplies coupled with low demand.

“We know that people who have no symptoms, but are going to develop COVID, have at least a 48-hour period where they may be presymptomatic and capable of infecting someone,” Levine said last week. "So it would be nice to find them ahead of time."

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older people and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Other coronavirus-related developments in Vermont:

___

VIRUS AND RACISM

A report that members of a newly arrived family of color were told, in front of an 11-year-old child, that they were not welcome in Vermont during the pandemic is deeply disturbing, Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday.

“I have no tolerance for this kind of thing,” the Republican governor said during his regular virus briefing. “It’s unacceptable. It does not represent my views or who I believe we are as a state.”

A black man was driving near his home in Hartford on Friday when people in two vehicles flagged him down, according to state police. He stopped and spoke with a white male who told him he was not wanted in Vermont and should leave, police said.

“There were significant racial undertones to the interaction,” according to a police news release.

The report to police made clear that the comments "related to people perceived as being from out of state traveling to Vermont during the pandemic,” police spokesperson Adam Silverman said.

The confrontation didn't get physical. Police are investigating but do not have descriptions of the vehicles, officials said.

Vermont has incorporated travel restrictions to stop the spread of the virus, Scott acknowledged, but said people who have homes or family in the state are welcome.

“Our borders are not closed,” Scott said. “Our travel guidance is clear. We allow people to return to Vermont, but they must quarantine for 14 days. It’s the same for Vermonters who travel out of state and return home.”

Scott called the family to apologize on behalf of the people of Vermont, he said.

“The virus cannot be used as an excuse for hate, bigotry or division of any type for any reason,” Scott said. “This virus knows no border, and it doesn’t discriminate. We are all in this together. Human decency will get us through this challenging time.”

____

PRISON

A staff member who had contact with inmates at Vermont's only prison for women tested positive for the coronavirus, state officials announced Wednesday.

The positive result came after 84 voluntary tests were conducted Monday on staff members at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.

The remaining 47 staff and 74 inmates will be tested Thursday.

If a staff member or resident of any group residential facility tests positive for the virus, all staff and residents of that facility must be tested, in accordance with state protocols.

If any inmates test positive, they will be isolated at South Burlington, according to the Corrections Department.