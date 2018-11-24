Stabbing at central NY mall on Black Friday wounds 2 men

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Two men have been stabbed after a confrontation at a central New York mall amid Black Friday shopping.

Syracuse police tell local media outlets it happened around 4:15 p.m. at Destiny USA.

Police and the mall's management say the dispute began at a Macy's store. It's not immediately clear what sparked the confrontation.

Officers found one man wounded in the abdomen and another man wounded elsewhere on his body. Both are in their 20s and were taken to a hospital.

Police say the injuries don't appear life-threatening.

Photos by Syracuse.com and WSYR-TV show a portion of Macy's and another store's entrance were taped off for a time.

Destiny USA's management says in a statement the bloodshed was an "isolated incident" that's "absolutely unacceptable" and "strengthens our resolve to remain vigilant."