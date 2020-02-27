St. Patty’s dinner set at VFW

The Andrew B. Mygatt VFW Hall Post 1672 in New Milford will hold a St. Patrick’s Day dinner March 13 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The dinner will include corned beef and cabbage, a cash bar, music with a disc jockey and a 50/50 raffle.

The event at the 11 Avery Road hall will be catered by La Noce’s Gourmet Market in town.

The cost is $20 per person.

For more information and tickets, call 860-355-9535 or 203-770-3665.

Ticket sales will end Feb. 29. No tickets will be sold at the door.