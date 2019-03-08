St. Patty’s dinner set at VFW

VFW Post 1672 on Avery Road in New Milford will hold a St. Patrick’s Day dinner March 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

A corned beef and cabbage dinner from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with music offered from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. A cash bar and raffles will also be offered

The cost is $20 per person.

For more information and tickets, visit the VFW or call Wayne Maher at 203-948-5772.