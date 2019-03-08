https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/St-Patty-s-dinner-set-at-VFW-13666850.php
St. Patty’s dinner set at VFW
VFW Post 1672 on Avery Road in New Milford will hold a St. Patrick’s Day dinner March 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
A corned beef and cabbage dinner from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with music offered from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. A cash bar and raffles will also be offered
The cost is $20 per person.
For more information and tickets, visit the VFW or call Wayne Maher at 203-948-5772.
