St. Mark’s holiday bazaar on tap
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Bridgewater will hold its annual holiday bazaar Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jams, baked goods, cheddar cheese, holiday decorations and tag sale items will be sold at the Main Street church.
Coffee and donuts will be available in the morning, and a lunch of homemade soups, sandwiches, beverages and dessert will be served later.
For more information, call 860-354-8269 or 860-354-8774.
