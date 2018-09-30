St. Louis to waive residency rule for 50 police recruits

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis plans to change residency requirements to allow the next 50 police recruits to live outside the city limits.

Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Friday that the Civil Service Commission voted to waive the requirement that police officers live in the city for their first seven years on the job.

Krewson says the change will help boost recruitment for the department, which is between 130 and 150 officers short of a full roster.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the lack of officers continued despite efforts by the city to enhance recruitment, such as running two Police Academy classes at a time, starting a cadet program and an advertising campaign.

Chief John Hayden has said in the past the he supports lifting the city's residency requirement.

