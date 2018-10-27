St. Louis Zoo leader sees big things for proposed annex

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The leader of the St. Louis Zoo says passage of a sales tax proposal in St. Louis County could lead to creation of a new zoo facility with safari drives, kayaking, ropes courses and other amenities.

County voters on Nov. 6 will consider a ballot measure that would increase sales tax by one-eighth of a cent, adding about an extra 12 cents to a $100 purchase.

Zoo president and CEO Jeffrey Bonner told St. Louis Public Radio that the money would help create a new zoo annex in north St. Louis County. It would be the site of a breeding facility and a publicly accessible attraction with unique and hands-on features.

If the tax passes, zoo leaders will spend at least a year planning the specific features for the annex.

___

Information from: KWMU-FM, http://news.stlpublicradio.org