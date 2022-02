ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police officers shot and wounded a robbery suspect after he fired at them in St. Louis Sunday morning.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said officers were called to a check-cashing business around 8:45 a.m. Sunday after a man handed a note to a teller demanding money and displayed a handgun. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the teller ran to the back of the store and didn't hand over any money. Hayden said two customers were also in the Currency Exchange store at the time.