St. John’s to offer concert

St. John’s Episcopal Church in New Milford will kick off the fourth season of it concert series Sept. 23 with a benefit for the New Milford Homeless Shelter Coalition.

Trumpet players Matthew Doiron and Jens Larsen will be joined by pianist Laurel Larsen at 3 p.m. at the Whittlesey Avenue church to perform music by Vivaldi, Ewazen, Haydn, Turrin and Porte.

All three musicians are based in New Milford; Matthew and Laurel serve on the music faculty of Western Connecticut State University, while Jens Larsen serves on the music faculty of the Kent School

In lieu of purchasing tickets, donations to the coalition are welcome, as are donations of new or used sleeping bags.