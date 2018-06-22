St. John’s to offer concert

St. John’s Episcopal Church on Whittlesey Avenue in New Milford will present the final concert in its third concert series June 24 at 3 p.m.

Clarinetist Enid Blount Press and pianist Laurel Larsen will perform jazz-inspired American classics, featuring the Copland Clarinet Concerto and Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

The musicians began playing together over 25 years ago while studying at Oberlin Conservatory.

They have remained close and continued to perform together, despite living on opposite ends of the country at times.

Admission is free. In lieu of tickets, guests are invited to donate to Giffords.org, a group committed to saving lives from gun violence.